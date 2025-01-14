Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Novocaine

Novocaine: Jack Quaid Still Can't Feel Any Pain In This New Poster

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Novocaine, which will be released on March 14th and stars Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder.

Article Summary Paramount unveils a fresh poster for action-comedy Novocaine, hitting theaters on March 14, 2025.

Jack Quaid stars in his second 2025 film, with Amber Midthunder also shining after Prey.

Novocaine explores the comedic potential of a man who can't feel pain, with two new images released.

Directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, this thrilling ride promises laughs and action-packed scenes.

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming action-comedy Novocaine. We've seen TV shows and movies play with the idea that a character can't feel any pain, whether it's taken very seriously or played for laughs; it's something that is explored often because pain is such a universal thing that the concept of someone not being able to feel it is so outlandish that people have a hard time even wrapping their heads around it. The consequences of not being able to feel pain in the real world are massive, but this movie probably won't feature Jack Quaid accidentally biting his tongue in his half while eating. The release date is right around the corner we got that new poster and two new images as well after the official trailer premiered last month. This is the second big-screen appearance for Quaid in 2025, with Companion releasing right at the end of January, and it's excellent to see Amber Midthunder getting more roles after she blew all of us away in Prey.

Novocaine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Novocaine, directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

