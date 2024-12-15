Novocaine: Jack Quaid Feels No Pain In First Trailer, Poster, & Images

What happens when someone who can't feel any pain is thrown into an action movie? That's the idea that Novocaine will explore when it's released in March. We've seen this idea in many films and television shows, some taking it in a more serious direction. There was an episode of House that went into the little things that can go wrong when you can't feel any pain. Then there are so many superhero and action movies where a character either temporarily can't feel pain anymore and gets to go insane, or that is one of their powers. This film takes things a bit more down to Earth but isn't as serious as the House episode. We're not watching a movie about Jack Quaid's character accidentally biting through his own tongue while eating because he can't feel pain.

Instead, he's doing the action movie thing while being a basic human being who can't feel the damage being done to his body played up to comedic effect. You can pretty much guess every single plot point of this film from the trailer, but execution is everything, and maybe that will be the case here. March is hit or miss regarding quality and movies, and Novocaine might not be the most original idea out there; it is nice to see something released in theaters that isn't a sequel or part of an established franchise. Paramount has released the first trailer, two images, and a poster for the upcoming film.

Novocaine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.