Now Playing Podcast Summer Movie Series Announced

Now Playing Podcast, a film review show that has been producing episodes for over 13 years, has announced their plans for the summer movie season. Usually, this is the busiest time of year for Arnie, Stuart, and Jakob, as they gear up to take a look at all the huge blockbusters released this time of year. Clearly, that is not possible right now, with theaters shut down and every major film delayed. What they have decided to do is cover summer movies of the past, partnering with the app Hot Mic to host live watchalongs with the gang as they look in-depth at seven films. The first three have been announced, including Godzilla (1998) on May 22nd, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on June 5th, and The Stuff, a horror film from 1985 on June 19th.

Now Playing Goes More In-Depth Than Anyone

One of the things that sets Now Playing apart from other film review podcasts is the amount of depth and research they put into each episode. Not only do they cover the new releases, but if it is a franchise, they will cover literally everything they have put out. That includes going into production histories and such that are often way more interesting than the actual films. That has led to some incredibly entertaining reviews of the terrible Hellraiser sequels, the entire ten (TEN!) film saga for Children of the Corn, the Corman Marvel films, and many more. Some personal favorites include their exhaustive MCU reviews, the Halloween franchise, the hilarious Transformers reviews, and the one that started it all, Friday the 13th.

Really it just boils down to it being fun to listen to the three talk film. Sometimes the hosts change out, but the essence of the show is always there: film geeks talking and discussing the film. And the partnership with Hot Mic will allow for something we have all wished for, the chance to interact with the hosts as they watch along with us. Get more info on Hot Mic here, and check out Now Playing here for the schedule updates.