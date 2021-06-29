Ocean's Star Don Cheadle on Soderbergh's Desire for Another Sequel

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since 2001's Ocean's Eleven that brought an all-star cast of personalities for an epic heist. A remake of the 1960 Frank Sinatra classic that also featured his famed Rat Pack, the 2001 Steven Soderbergh-directed film that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Elliot Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, and an uncredited Don Cheadle as Basher Tarr, the team's demolitions expert. While promoting his upcoming role in No Sudden Move, Cheadle, who returned for Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007), spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the director's interest in revisiting the franchise.

Will Steven Soderbergh Direct Another Ocean's Sequel?

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" Cheadle said. "But I just did a movie with Steven, and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see." The original heist group featured in all the films consisted of Clooney, Pitt, Mac, Damon, Gould, Affleck, Caan, Cheadle, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin, and Gould. The latter two are the only ones to also appear in the all-female Ocean's Eight (2018), which Soderbergh produced but didn't direct in the Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway-starred film. Of the original 2001 cast, Mac passed in 2008 and Carl Reiner in 2020. The Ocean's franchise grossed a combined $1.4 billion at the box office globally. No Sudden Move comes to HBO Max on July 1. Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Oceans Eleven (2001) – Original Theatrical Trailer (https://youtu.be/n3epi9hPbqQ)