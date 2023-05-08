Original Black Christmas Star is Returning for a Fan-Funded Sequel Black Christmas star Olivia Hussey is making a return to her fan-favorite final girl character in the sequel to It's Me, Billy

In all sincerity, we absolutely love the 1970s slasher film Black Christmas, which is widely known for being a bloody holiday-tinted horror flick that eventually laid the groundwork for several reboots or revivals throughout the years. In fact, the film was even recently reinterpreted and modernized by the famously genre-driven production company Blumhouse, showing that the franchise still has plenty of gas left in the tank (if handled with care, obviously).

Now, one of the original film's stars is reprising their role as a Black Christmas survivor in a sequel to the fan film It's Me, Billy.

A Sequel to the Fan-Funded Black Christmas Sequel

What began as a 2019 short film, It's Me, Billy, viewers were introduced to the granddaughter of the first film's all-important final girl, which is now resulting in a sequel (or third chapter within this continuity) with the one and only Olivia Hussey officially stepping back into her role for more terror decades later.

In a brief statement published by Collider, the upcoming sequel star and original Black Christmas lead divulged, "It's Me, Billy was always designed to be the first part of a two-part story, hence the cliffhanger ending. It was always our hope that we'd get a chance to complete our vision and bring this story to a conclusion. Now is that time. We are excited to invite horror fans from around the world to help us complete the final step of our journey, one that will continue to pay honor and respect to the incredible legacy of the original Black Christmas and everyone involved in the making of that film."

The next installment is currently taking funding from fans via Indiegogo (titled It's Me, Billy – Chapter 2), with 24% of its goal now pledged, and aiming to obtain close to $90,000 in total.

Are you interested in the prospect of seeing Hussey make her return to Black Christmas? Let us know in the comments below!