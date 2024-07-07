Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Twister, Twisters, Universal Pictures

Original Twisters Director Reacts to the Lengthy Hiatus Between Films

The director of the 1996 classic Twister shares his thoughts on the upcoming sequel and says it should have come much sooner.

Article Summary Original Twister director Jan de Bont reacts to the long-awaited sequel Twisters.

De Bont feels a sequel would have been better 15 years earlier, blending VFX with SFX.

He questions the need for a remake, expressing curiosity about the sequel's direction.

Twisters, the sequel to Twister, will debut in theaters on July 19, 2024.

The 1996 disaster film Twister (starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt) became an instant classic about storm chasers, setting a high bar for anyone hoping to reboot or expand upon the original story. And soon enough, a sequel titled Twisters will be released, so comparisons will definitely be made considering its beloved status.

Now, the director of the first film (Twister) is revealing that he's not very certain that a sequel can match the feats of the original… but nonetheless, he's "curious."

Twister Director Shares His Thoughts on the Upcoming Sequel and its Timing

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Twister director Jan de Bont admits that from his perspective, a sequel would have made more sense several years ago. De Bont tells the site, "I think it is a little bit late. I think it should have been done 15 years ago because then you might've still had a chance to do this combination of visual effects and special effects, and now it'll be much more visual effects, I'm sure. But that's being cost-effective. Those things are really… It's so different now. I think my movie would be really hard to remake, and why would you want to remake it anyway? What would you improve? Sometimes you have to also let things alone, or you have to really make it a real sequel, like a real continuing story, and not just a completely different story, but I don't know. I'm curious what he made of it."

On one hand, it's a very honest, candid response from someone who was heavily involved in the creation of the beloved film. However, because of the original film's tumultuous production, we'd like to think that those visual effects are a much safer way to revisit the story if the studio insists a sequel is necessary. Still, do you think a modernized sequel to Twister will resonate with audiences?

Universal Pictures disaster film Twisters touches down in theaters on July 19, 2024.

