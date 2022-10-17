Twister Sequel In Development From Amblin And Universal

Twister was a 1996 blockbuster starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as tornado chasers. It was a huge hit that summer, holding its own against other blockbusters like Independence Day, and reigniting the disaster pic in the process. Now, Amblin and Universal are plotting a spring start for a long-talked-about sequel, titled…sigh…Twisters. Legendary producer Frank Marshall is on board, and a director list is narrowing as we speak. The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith penned the script, and word is they want Hunt to reprise her role from the first. Paxton passed away in 2017. Deadline had the news.

A Twister Sequel May Be A Decade Too Late

"Sources said that the hope is to bring Helen Hunt back, with a drama that focuses on the daughter she had with the character played by the late Bill Paxton. She has caught the storm chasing bug her parents had." That first Twister film scored $494 million worldwide and was a huge deal in the home market as well when it released on VHS. Boy, typing that last sentence makes me feel pretty old. There has been sequel talk for years on this one, and one fears that they may have waited a tad too long. Especially since Paxton, the heart and star of that first film, is now gone.

But severe weather has gotten way more out of hand than in 1996, and the kind of story they would want to build around a sequel to Twister could be very timely. No doubt there would be climate change messages abound in there, and that can be a good thing. Sadly, we are in a much worse position than we were when the first film came out as far as dealing with severe weather is concerned. Twisters is looking at starting production in the spring. Plenty of time to change that name as well.