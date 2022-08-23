Orphan Star Says a Third Chapter Might Be Possible

Orphan has become quite a fun, campy horror franchise over the course of the last 13 years, with the first film being released in 2009 and a recent prequel titled Orphan: First Kill dropping just last week. Even though the film's unlikely prequel may have felt like the last chance to visit the character and the Orphan universe as a whole, there might still be a chance for the horror franchise to earn itself a third entry!

During a new interview with Variety, Orphan's own iconic villain Isabelle Fuhrman noted that she's open to the idea if the opportunity presents itself. Fuhrman explained, "I don't know. I do know that [producer Alex Mace] has already talked to me about doing a third one. And if the script is good, and people love this one, why not? I would love to do that. I don't think we're gonna have to wait 13 years because I don't think it's gonna be possible in 13 years. When you're in your 20s, you can still look like younger if you get on a little stool chair or have children play you from multiple angles. But I would love the opportunity if it came up. I wouldn't say no."

Aside from the film's need to be profitable, Fuhrman's choice to return is basically the next major factor in seeing the franchise continue with an Orphan 3, so her willingness to reprise her role is something that would be smart to work with while everyone's invested. While the film dropped exclusively on Paramount+ with a designated streaming release, Orphan: First Kill also graced just under 500 theatrical screens and earned early $1.7 million for its opening weekend — so there's definitely still some profitable life left in the franchise after all!

If we were going to see more of Orphan, would you like to get another prequel chapter or an unexpected sequel with a shocking surprise Jason Voorhees-style return?