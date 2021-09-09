Orphan Prequel Film Picked Up By Paramount, Will Release Domestically

Orphan: First Kill is in post-reduction right now, and Paramount has purchased the domestic distribution rights from eOne and Dark Castle. This is a prequel film to the 2009 hit Orphan, which has enjoyed acclaim in the years since its release over a decade ago. Isabelle Fuhrman returns for the prequel, with Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan, and Hiro Kanagawa co-starring. William Brent Bell, who previously helmed The Boy and The Devil Inside, steps behind the camera for this one. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the rights going to Paramount.

I Am More Interested In An Orphan Prequel Than I Thought I Would Be

"Orphan: First Kill centers on Leena, a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition. Following an escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Leena comes to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy Connecticut family. But Leena's new life as "Esther" comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost." The original was such a cool premise; I always knew that there was more ground to cover with it. I am surprised that it has taken so long to get back to it, especially since that first film was successful.

I am telling you, there is something about creepy kids that is just so unnerving; it is the one sub-genre of horror that I cannot sit and watch. I squirm and dig my fingers into the armrest whenever something like that is on screen, so before I even go into the theater, a film like Orphan has already got me. Hopefully, this prequel can achieve what the first one did. Since Bell has experience with the subject matter, I would say that's a given. Look for news on a release date soon.