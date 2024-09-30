Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: naomi scott, Paramount Pictures, smile 2

Smile 2: A New Clip & Poster As Anticipation For Sequel Builds

We have a new clip and poster for Paramount Pictures horror sequel Smile 2, which opens in theaters on October 18th.

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and is directed by Parker Finn.

The first Smile film was a surprise hit, earning $217 million worldwide.

Tickets for Smile 2 are now on sale, with a release date set for October 18th.

Smile 2 tickets are now on sale, as Paramount has released a new clip and poster for the anticipated horror sequel. It stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner. It is once again written and directed by Parker Finn. The first film came out of nowhere and made $217 million worldwide, which is not bad for a movie that was initially destined to just be a Paramount+ original. This one looks bigger and meaner all around, though, from the sound of it, they aren't going to mess with what worked the first time, either.

Smile 2 Synopsis

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control. PRODUCED BY Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn, Robert Salerno. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Parker Finn.

Here is the latest poster for Smile 2, available at fan events at the first screenings on October 17th, from artist Creepy Duck Art:

I am a massive Naomi Scott fan and am excited about Smile 2 for her alone. Many of my horror friends and I thought the first movie was a letdown, especially on a second viewing, and rolled their eyes when the sequel was announced. This is the way for horror now, and I can't even say I blame Paramount for greenlighting a sequel, as the premise lends itself to be endless. This trailer went a long way to selling myself that this could take what I did not enjoy about Smile and enhance the experience. Having Scott front and center will help.

Smile 2 will open in theaters on October 18th and is one of the most anticipated horror films of 2024.

