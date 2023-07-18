Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Pet Sematary, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, stephen king

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Will Debut On Paramount+ October 6th

A brand new Pet Sematary prequel, Bloodlines is coming this October as an original film release on Paramount+, and has new images.

Pet Sematary is coming back, this time as a Paramount+ Original. The new film, subtitled Bloodlines, will release on the streaming service October 6th. The film will star Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Isabella Star LaBlanc, with Pam Grier and David Duchovny also in roles. This new installment is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. This is a prequel focusing on a young Jud Crandall in 1969. We had some casting news way back in 2021, but it has been quiet on this one pretty much since. Below are the first poster and new images from the film.

Pet Sematary Only Could Go The Prequel Route

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding and once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a terrifying prequel, and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better… Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a Paramount+ original movie in association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, is a Di Bonaventura Pictures Production based on the novel Pet Sematary by Stephen King. The film is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, in her directorial debut, with a script written by Beer and Jeff Buhler, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and Mark Vahradian.

This was pretty much the only route they could go with this, but I am happy they chose it. This is a sandbox that begs to be played in more, and a lot of these non-theatrical sequels have been pretty good these last couple of years.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!