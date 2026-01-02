Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: André Øvredal, passenger

Paramount Titles And Dates André Øvredal's New Film

Paramount Pictures has dated and titled the new horror film from The Autopsy of Jane Doe director André Øvredal.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures announces André Øvredal's new horror film Passenger, set for May 29, 2026.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the cast includes Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo.

Passenger opens during a competitive summer, sandwiched between a new Star Wars and Masters of the Universe.

The film's title and timing may impact its box office prospects amid a crowded horror release schedule.

It seems that director André Øvredal is returning to the horror genre, and this year, Paramount is the one who will be distributing his next film. At the moment, we don't know much about the movie, but The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that Øvredal's new film will be titled Passenger and is scheduled for release in theaters on May 29, 2026. We don't have any plot details, but it will star Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo.

If you know anything about the box office, then you know that the summer is considered prime time in terms of a release date. Passenger has to contend with a Star Wars film the week before and the new Masters of the Universe the week after. We saw this last summer, how a poorly timed summer release can chew a horror movie up and spit it out. Blumhouse was very confident that M3GAN 2.0 was that girl, and she very much was not.

However, movies like 28 Years Later, also in June, and Weapons in August proved that the summer heat didn't mean there wasn't an audience hungry for a good horror movie. The release date is the first thing Passenger has to contend with, and the title itself. Weapons proved that a one-word and very simple title can get you far, but this one is similar to other movies that have been released in the last few years. Considering that Øvredal's other work includes The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, there isn't much for us to hang on here out of the gate. We can hope that audiences won't be confused or anything like that, but stranger things have happened.

While his most recent work, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, didn't quite come together, Øvredal's other work, including The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, are both considered beloved cult classics by horror fans.

