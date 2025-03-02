Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Praises Kevin Williamson's Passion for the Franchise

One of the returning stars of the Scream franchise on what it's like working with writer-turned-director Kevin Williamson.

Article Summary Scream 7 production is underway with fresh twists and unexpected suspects lighting up the saga.

Director Kevin Williamson brings renewed passion and nostalgia to the iconic horror series.

Star Jasmin Savoy Brown praises Williamson’s heartfelt dedication on set and his emotional drive.

The new installment promises a blend of horror, suspense, and raw emotion for scream 7 fans.

Production on Scream 7 is currently underway, and we're expecting things to get bloody, especially when a new crop of potential suspects, victims, and even a few key players get involved. Fortunately, according to one of the new franchise staples, the film's director is a perfect fit for the project, and he's genuinely thrilled to have the opportunity to spearhead the franchise that kickstarted his career.

While speaking to People about getting to work alongside original Scream writer Kevin Williamson (who is now directing the upcoming seventh installment), Scream (2022), and Scream VI star Jasmin Savoy Brown explained that his enthusiasm is unmatched. Brown tells the outlet, "Oh my God, it's a dream to get to work with Kevin. He is the kindest, most delightful person." The actor then continues, "I don't know if he would like me saying this, but he cries every day on set because he's so thrilled. This franchise started his career, and I am honored to get to play his favorite character."

Everything We Currently Know about Scream 7

While the general plot details are currently unknown, it's been confirmed that Neve Campbell will return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox, who will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers. The film will also bring back Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, and Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, along with several fresh faces, including Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner in undisclosed roles. To generate even more speculation, the film has also enlisted a few deceased Scream characters in an unknown capacity, including former Ghostface killers Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Scott Foley (Scream 3). This probably suggests that we'll be seeing some heavy AI themes and deepfake Ghostface moments when Scream 7 hits theaters in early 2026.

What are your thoughts on Scream 7? Are you excited about Williamson's progression into the directorial role?

