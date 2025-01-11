Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, peter pan's neverland nightmare, Poohniverse, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Director on Poohniverse Originality

The filmmaker attached to Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare explains how the Poohniverse differs from The Conjuring universe.

Article Summary Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare set for release on January 13, 2025.

Director Scott Chambers offers a fresh take on horror in the Poohniverse.

The Poohniverse reimagines childhood tales in unique horror adaptations.

Standalone films lead to the anticipated crossover, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The Poohniverse, a horror-themed universe that reimagines beloved childhood characters as terrifying villains, continues to either captivate or enrage audiences with its unique blend of nostalgia and terror. So naturally, following the release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and its larger sequel, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment: Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, set to hit theaters on January 13, 2025.

At the time of its initial conception, the Poohniverse, also known as the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), was created by filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Jagged Edge Productions. Several standalone films, including Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung, were planned, all leading up to the highly anticipated crossover event, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, scheduled for release in 2025. Now, director Scott Chambers, who is spearheading Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the unique approach of the Poohniverse.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Director Talks Poohniverse Structure

"With, Peter Pan, well, with the Poohniverse in general, every single entry will feel different to the last, and that is to open it up to different audiences," Chambers tells the outlet. "I compare it a lot to the Conjuring universe in terms of when you watch a Conjuring film, any of those films like The Nun or whatever they are, you kind of know what you're getting yourself into." He later adds, "I'm not a massive fan of some of those films, so therefore I'm never that excited about the universe in general. So what I wanted to do as a horror fan was make a universe where it didn't shut that door on certain people in terms of all that."

As stated by Chambers, the upcoming film promises to be a departure from the previous installments, potentially offering a more grounded and terrifying experience through this new project. And with the Poohniverse continuing to grow, fans can look forward to more standalone adventures and the ultimate crossover event, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, where iconic villains like Pooh, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio will join forces in a battle for… Well, something.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!