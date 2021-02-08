Phobias Trailer Will Unnerve You, Film Is Out On March 19th

Phobias is the type of horror film that makes my skin crawl. Like most people, I have my own fears and anxieties that I deal with on a daily basis. To watch helplessly as five people deal with extreme cases all while a mad man tries to weaponize them is not something I think I want to do very much, but that is the genius of this trailer. True horror is when you can recognize yourself and situations on-screen, and you become one with the story. I fear that happening to me with this one. Watch the unnerving trailer for Phobias down below.

Phobias Synopsis & Poster

"Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear. Starring: Alexis Knapp, Charlotte McKinney, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen. Directed by: Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley, Chris Von Hoffman. Phobias will release on March 19th."

This film feels like it would be right at home on Shudder, doesn't it? The talented cast includes Alexis Knapp, Charlotte McKinney, Hana Mae Lee, and Lauren Miller Rogen. The film is directed by Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley, and Chris Von Hoffman, each taking a segment of the film for this anthology. As a sucker for a good horror anthology, this is the best way to tell this type of story, and the more I think about this one, the more excited I get. 2021 is going to have an uphill battle topping 2020 for indie horror, but with this and the new Wrong Turn making waves, maybe it is possible. Phobias will open in select theaters, digitally, and on-demand on March 19th.