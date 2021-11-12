Pinocchio Will Hit Disney+ In The Fall Of 2022

Pinocchio, the live-action version of the animated Disney classic, will come to Disney+ in the fall of 2022. The timeframe was announced as part of today's Disney+ Day. Disney has hired director Robert Zemeckis to make the wooden boy's live-action remake come to life. Tom Hanks is in as Geppetto, and today we got the cast filled out even more. Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket, Keegan Michael-Key will voice Honest John, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the wooden boy who longs to be real. Finally, Lorraine Bracco will voice a new character named Sofia the Seagull.

Pinocchio Has A Chance To Be Really Special

I have to say, of all the live-action remakes Disney has in the pipeline, this one has me most excited and really has the chance to be a standout film. Never one that people seem to mention as one of the great animated films of all time, Pinocchio has always held a special place in my heart, and to this day, I have to watch it with a box of tissues. So many pieces that form the foundation of what Disney means to people come from this film, and with a cast like this one, a new generation can get that same feeling from this one. Hopefully, I am still on the fence about if I like these films or not. I don't know; this one is so special to me I may be too close to it.

Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luke Evans, Keegan Michael-Key, and Lorraine Bracco, will debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2022, and I, for one, cannot wait. We'll have to see how it ends up turning out, but this might just be the best live-action remake yet.