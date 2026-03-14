Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: mckenna grace, Paramount Pictures, scream7

Scream 7 Star Breaks Down Her Prolonged Death Sequence

Scream 7 star Mckenna Grace breaks down the bloody details behind her death sequence and how it all came together.

Article Summary Scream 7 spotlights Sidney Prescott’s daughter, introducing a new generation threatened by Ghostface.

Mckenna Grace reveals behind-the-scenes details of her intense and gruesome death sequence in Scream 7.

The production relied on practical effects, with Grace wearing a fake stomach and guts for authenticity.

Critics praise Neve Campbell’s return but call Scream 7’s script a creative regression for the franchise.

Scream has just returned with its seventh installment, and this time the long-running slasher pivots back toward Sidney Prescott and the life she has tried to keep stable. More specifically, the new film centers on Sidney's family, including a teenage daughter who is positioned as roughly the same age Sidney was in the original, a choice that also (and unfortunately) asks viewers to roll with a little timeline rewriting to make the generational mirror work. But with that generation shift comes the expected ripple effect, since a new teenager at the center of a Scream story also means her friend group is suddenly in danger too.

Now, one of the younger cast members, Mckenna Grace, has shared how one of the film's nastier moments was pulled off, down to the costume and the practical effects rigging.

Scream 7 Star Mckenna Grace Details Down Her Death Scene

Grace described filming her death scene as messy and oddly enjoyable, explaining, "Oh my gosh, it was so nasty. I was wearing this fairy princess costume that was a corset, and I was wearing a stunt harness under the corset. Then I had this whole contraption that was strapped to my stomach, and it was basically a fake stomach with all these guts hanging out. It was so nasty but so fun. To carry my guts, they gave me this big orange Home Depot bucket that I had to walk around with on the day."

That craft is not really the part critics have been complaining about (though the scene wasn't the typical cat-and-mouse moment that most enjoy either). The bigger knock has been that Scream 7 strays from the sharper writing and cleaner escalation that made earlier entries sing, and the consensus via Rotten Tomatoes is pretty blunt about it, calling the film a disappointing creative regression with a dull script. Even so, plenty of reviewers have still singled out Neve Campbell as a major positive, with several noting that her performance helps elevate a more familiar, by-the-books approach. In addition to Campbell, the cast of Scream 7 includes Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Joel McHale, Matthew Lillard, Anna Camp, and Grace.

Scream 7 is in theaters everywhere now, with a digital release slated for the end of March.

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