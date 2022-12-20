Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Offers Update on Margot Robbie Film

The rather profitable Disney film series Pirates of the Caribbean has churned out five films so far, with a lot of merchandise, rides, and beloved pop culture moments, resulting in an open door for more.

Even so, the last we heard from the franchise was via Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, with a since-announced sixth film and a Margot Robbie-led spinoff that has since been plagued with changes that left many wondering about the status of the next proposed film. However, the eventual news of the Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff went from being intriguing to less than promising as Robbie herself recently cast doubt on the progression of the Disney project.

Now, during a new interview between The Hollywood Reporter and longtime Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the blockbuster film vet was eventually asked about the status of the Robbie-focused solo film, telling the publication, "Oh God, they're all hard [to crack.] I think we're getting very close on [Pirates of the Caribbean 6], too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them – the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we'll get both of them."

Bruckheimer's Response to Robbie's Comments

Bruckheimer then later goes on to respond to the insinuation that the film has been dropped and explains, "It's [Robbie's stand-alone Pirates of the Caribbean film] alive for me. It's alive for Disney. I'm sure she was disappointed it didn't go first – or maybe not because she's very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we'll get it made. It's a very strong story."

Though the film producer isn't sure if there will be a Johnny Depp return in the future (which he's very open to), he does also note that if the character comes back to the franchise in any capacity – we shouldn't expect a Jack Sparrow demise either, with Bruckheimer adding, "You can't [kill Jack]. We tried to kill him. It didn't work."

Are you more eager to see the potential of a sixth film or Robbie's proposed stand-alone story?