Plastic: Acclaimed Japanese Rock Fantasy Comes to Metrograph in NYC

Plastic, Daisuke Miyazaki's musical fantasy about the love of rock music and time travel, opens at the Metrograph in NYC on October 4th.

Plastic, Daisuke Miyazaki's heartwarming love story propelled by the intoxicating power of shared musical obsession, opens for an exclusive one-week theatrical run at Metrograph In Theater in New York City on October 4th. On the same day, the film will also have its streaming premiere on Metrograph At Home, running for an exclusive limited engagement until December 4.

Plastic is the Kind of Cult Rock Musical Only Japan Can Make

Plastic is a love letter to the power of music and inspired by and featuring Kensuke Ide's electrifying, real-life 2020 concept album "Strolling Planet '74"—a record framed as being the work of a fictional '70s glam rock group, Exne Kedy and the Poltergeists— with the film existing in a world where Exne Kedy are real and following two super fans of the band that fall in love while trying to track their idols down. We're very lucky to have both Daisuke Miyazaki and Kensuke Ide in attendance for opening weekend, and the film will have a weeklong run at the theater and stream on Metrograph At Home for two months, in addition to playing In Theater as part of Japanese Soundtrack of Youth alongside cult-hit films All About Lily Chou-Chou and The Legend of the Stardust Brothers, which also feature soundtracks by fictional bands. Up-and-coming director Daisuke Miyazaki is a filmmaker born in Yokohama, Japan. After graduating from Waseda University and working under such directors as Leos Carax and Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

In support of the theatrical and streaming run of Plastic, Metrograph presents an infectious cinema mixtape with Japanese Soundtrack of Youth, a three-film series featuring Plastic alongside cult classics Shunji Iwai's All About Lily Chou-Chou (2001) and Macoto Tezuka's The Legend of the Stardust Brothers (1985), beginning October 4th at Metrograph in Theater.

