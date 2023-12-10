Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: emma stone, poor things, searchlight, searchlight pictures

Poor Things: Bella Dances Like She Doesn't Have A Care In The World

Bella dances like she doesn't have a care in the world in this new clip from Poor Things that showcases the physicality in star Emma Stone's performance.

Article Summary Emma Stone's captivating performance in 'Poor Things' is visible in the new dance clip.

Mark Ruffalo joins Stone in showcasing a high energy cast.

'Poor Things' clip teases a daring and physical role for Stone's character, Bella.

The film is expected to be a major contender this awards season.

Poor Things looks like it will be one of the big movies this awards season, and with good reason. Everyone is talking about the performances by the impressive cast, and we've seen some of those performances in the trailers and clips released so far. However, the recently released clip on the Searchlight YouTube channel shows just how physical this entire role was for star Emma Stone. When people say she is throwing everything she has into Bella, they aren't kidding, but her costars, like Mark Ruffalo, aren't far behind either.

Bella has no concept of being embarrassed or judged, so she doesn't care to hold back anything. Her movements are both jerky and graceful at the same time. You can't take your eyes off of her for many reasons. Poor Things isn't going to be a movie for everyone this month, but for those who seek it out and decide that this is their cup of tea, every clip seems to indicate they are in for quite a treat.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st, will be released in select theaters on December 8th, and will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!