Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: emma stone, poor things, searchlight, Yorgos Lanthimos

Poor Things: Meet Bella In This New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Searchlight has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Poor Things, including how shooting out of order presented a unique challenge for star Emma Stone.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Poor Things.'

Emma Stone discusses challenges of filming out of order.

The film sparks debate on explicit sex in movies.

'Poor Things' release set after Venice Film Festival premiere.

There are so many fun movies set to come out next month, and one of them has been drumming up a ton of press since it made its debut earlier this year. Poor Things already looked like it was going to be buckwild before we learned more about it, but now the film has become the center of the "should we have explicit sex in movies" conversation: the 2023 version. How you feel about sex in movies and sex in this movie specifically isn't really relevant as most people still haven't seen the film yet and can't make a call one way or another. Searchlight has been doing a pretty good job of keeping the movie in the public eye and has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette about the main character of Bella Baxter. We also hear from star Emma Stone about some of the unique challenges of this role, including why shooting out of order was specifically a challenge when portraying Bella.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st, will be released in select theaters on December 8th, and will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!