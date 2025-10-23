Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands – New International Trailer Teases New Footage

20th Century Studios has released a new international trailer for the upcoming Predator: Badlands, which shows off a ton of new footage.

Franchise excitement is high after Prey and Killer of Killers revitalized fan interest in Predator films.

The trailer reveals new plot details and teases action-packed alien violence under a PG-13 rating.

Disney is giving Predator: Badlands a significant theatrical push ahead of its November 7 premiere.

If the comments are anything to go by, people seem pretty freaking hyped for Predator: Badlands. It wasn't that long ago that this franchise seemed so dead in the water that a direct-to-Hulu prequel-ish film seemed completely plausible. However, Prey is a perfect example of what happens when the right person gets their hand on material that people might have lost faith in years ago. Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers has earned director Dan Trachtenberg a lot of goodwill with fans, to the point that they don't seem particularly angry that the film is rated PG-13. Or they aren't angry anymore now that someone pointed out that you can do as much alien violence as you want in a PG-13, it's just the human violence that we won't be seeing up close and personal. An international trailer was recently released, and it has a ton of new footage and some new plot details. This film is right around the corner, and Disney giving it the theatrical push is a big deal, so let's hope that faith in this film is rewarded with critical and commercial success across the board.

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

