Prey Trailer: Hulu Unleashes Next "Predator" Chapter This August

This August, Hulu, director Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and writer Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone) will unleash a new chapter in the "Predator" franchise with the all-new action-thriller Prey. Now, we have a look at a very intense official trailer and overview. But first, a few new looks at what viewers can expect:

Directed by Trachtenberg, written by Aison, and produced by John Davis (Jungle Cruise, The Predator), the film's executive producers include Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), and Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two), along with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Ben Rosenblatt (Snowpiercer), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island). With the hunt set to begin on August 5th, here's a look at the official trailer for Prey:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. As a result, the film features a Native Comanche producer (Myers), and a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation talent, including Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). The movie also stars Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as the Predator. The film will be available on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option, or with Comanche subtitles, which is the first time a feature-length movie on a direct-to-consumer streaming platform has been available in the Comanche language in its entirety.

