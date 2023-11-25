Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, avatar, avatar 2, avatar 3, Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar 3: James Cameron Provides An Update On Post-Production

Director James Cameron has revealed that Avatar 3 post-production is currently still on track for the film to meet its December 2025 release date.

A little over a year ago, we had to stop making jokes about how the Avatar sequels weren't real and would never come out because the first of them finally did. Avatar: The Way of Water wasn't for everyone, but it was for plenty of people, and the box numbers seemed to indicate that there was plenty of gas left in this tank. Is that because there were thirteen years of build-up and people were going because they were curious, or were people really interested enough for four more movies in Pandora? Well, at the moment, it looks like people are still in, and it's going to be interesting to see what the reception to Avatar 3 will be when it comes out because it will "only" have three years of hype instead of thirteen. Like every other production out there, Avatar 3 was impacted by the ongoing strikes and was delayed yet again back in June from December 20, 2024, to December 19, 2025. Director James Cameron was recently asked by New Zealand's 1News (via CBR) about how post-production is going. Cameron explained, "We're into a very hectic two years of post-production right now, so it'll be Christmas of 25."

Considering the sheer amount of delays that the Avatar sequels have managed to accumulate over the years [it's pushing double digits, and that isn't me making a joke], it stands to reason that you should take Cameron saying any of these movies will actually be released with a mountain of salt. However, with so many films underperforming this year, Disney will likely be putting a lot of pressure on Cameron to try and make the $2 billion box office lightning strike a third time.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022. and streamed on Disney+ on June 7, 2023.

