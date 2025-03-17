Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Death Of A Unicorn

Death Of A Unicorn Releases A New Featurette Days Before Release

A24 is gearing up for the theatrical release of Death of a Unicorn and released a brand new featurette for the film today.

The movie stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega in a unique father-daughter adventure.

Director Alex Scharfman makes his debut with this highly anticipated film.

"Death Of A Unicorn" confirms A24's status as a cinematic trendsetter.

Death Of A Unicorn is releasing in theaters next Friday, with a pretty epic cast, including Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Téa Leoni (Flirting with Disaster, Spanglish), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (Glow), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead, Paddington 2), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City). Alex Scharfman writes and directs, and this also marks his debut as a director. A24 released a featurette for the film this morning after the first trailer and poster were released to wide acclaim. In the movie, "a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties."

Death Of A Unicorn Is A Big Film For A24

Scharfman is a writer, director, and producer who is currently in post on his directorial debut film, DEATH OF A UNICORN, for A24. Prior to UNICORN, Alex co-founded Secret Engine and has worked as a writer and producer, with film and television projects currently in development with Point Grey, Sugar23, Blumhouse, Lord Miller, Amblin, Amazon, and Sony TV, and has produced independent features such as BLOW THE MAN DOWN and RESURRECTION, among others. Producers on the film are Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, Nate Kamiya, Rudd, and Ortega.

Death Of A Unicorn flew under the radar since being announced, which is surprising considering who is in it and that it is A24, one of the most buzzed-about studios there is in Hollywood right now. That first trailer put it squarely onto the radar of every comedy fan there is, and they are counting down the days until it releases on March 28.

