Production for Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Has Been Delayed

There has been a disturbance in the Force. Or something along those lines anyway. Since 2019 the future of Star Wars has been on streaming, and we haven't really gotten a clear picture of what the future of Star Wars is going to look like on the big screen. Several projects have been announced, but details on said projects have remained largely kept away from the general public. We did find out some details during the 2020 Disney Investor Day. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was going to work on a Star Wars movie called Rogue Squadron. We got a logo, and Jenkins cited her father's fighter pilot experience as an inspiration for the film. Since then, we've heard some minor details but nothing really concrete. Production was set to start next year, so casting announcements should have started coming out very soon. However, that doesn't appear to be the case. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Rogue Squadron has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

While production start has been currently pulled off of the schedule, the release date for Rogue Squadron hasn't changed. Right now, it is still holding onto some prime real estate with a December 22, 2023 release date. However, if they don't get the scheduling sorted out within the next couple of months, it will be almost impossible for Jenkins and her team to make that release date. If we don't hear about this movie kicking into production before the summer of 2022, we should all assume that it won't make that 2023 release date more likely. Disney+ Day is this Friday, and Disney is already rolling out news for the special event. Perhaps one of those announcements will be saying that Kevin Feige's or Taika Waititi's or Rian Johnson's Star Wars movies are heading into production earlier than we thought. We'll have to see what happens in the next couple of months.