Psycho Killer: Official Trailer, Poster, And 3 HQ Images Released

20th Century Studios released the first trailer, poster, and three high-quality images from Psycho Killer, which will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has released the official trailer and poster for the upcoming horror film Psycho Killer.

Psycho Killer comes from the producers of Barbarian and Weapons, promising a chilling cinematic experience.

The film blends cross-country thriller and horror, aiming to replicate the genre success seen in recent years.

Psycho Killer hits theaters on February 20, 2026, targeting an early winter release for horror audiences.

It's a little amazing that Barbarian was only released in 2022, but the "producers of" credit already carries a ton of weight when slapped onto other movies. Psycho Killer also gets the added benefit of Weapons, being a massive hit, plus the writer of Se7en as well. So they are throwing around a lot of other projects to show you the level of talent that is involved in this movie. That kind of marketing is very hit or miss, but all of the films listed are pretty definitive in their style, so it at least gives you an idea of what you might be in for with this film. 20th Century Studios is already poised to end 2025 on a high note, and they are releasing this film in the early winter season, when original horror films with smaller budgets are thriving. Horror, above all, is the genre that proves there really isn't a dead zone when it comes to movie releases anymore. We got a trailer, poster, and three images that don't reveal too much, but there are some striking visuals here that are promising.

Psycho Killer: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios and the producers of Barbarian and Weapons comes Psycho Killer, a terrifying cross-country road trip starring Georgina Campbell and James Preston Rogers, directed by Gavin Polone, which opens in theaters February 20, 2026.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined. The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

