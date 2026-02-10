Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Psycho Killer

Psycho Killer: Tickets Go On Sale, Posters, Clip, And TV Spot Released

Tickets are officially on sale for Psycho Killer, and with that, we also got a clip, a new TV spot, and two new posters.

Psycho Killer is 20th Century Studios' next big horror release following the success of Send Help.

With marketing efforts increasing, the movie aims to draw in horror fans ahead of its 2026 debut.

One could argue that 20th Century Studios is off to a great start in 2026. Send Help got positive reviews and managed to find an audience at the box office during a time that is notorious for chewing up and spitting out films regardless of quality because we're all broke as a joke. We're staying firmly in the horror camp with their next big release, Psycho Killer. They haven't marketed this one nearly as much as Send Help, but maybe that will change now that tickets are officially on sale. We'll also get a better idea of whether or not there is any early interest. With ticket sales comes a new clip where we see our titular killer go through his night routine, a new TV spot, and two new posters. Time to get another win, 20th Century, just let people know this movie is coming out, and horror fans will do the rest.

Psycho Killer: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios and the producers of Barbarian and Weapons comes Psycho Killer, a terrifying cross-country road trip starring Georgina Campbell and James Preston Rogers, directed by Gavin Polone, which opens in theaters February 20, 2026.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined. The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

