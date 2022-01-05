Pursuit: Lionsgate Thriller Releases February 18th, Here's The Trailer

Pursuit is a new thriller coming from Lionsgate on February 18th, starring Emile Hirsch, John Cusack, Jake Manley, and Elizabeth Ludlow, directed by Brian Skiba, who wrote the script along with Andrew Stevens, Dawn Bursteen and Ben Fiore. There is A LOT going on in this trailer, and none of it is what you would expect based on who is starring in the film. See what I mean in the trailer for Pursuit below.

Pursuit Synopsis

"John Cusack (Grosse Pointe Blank) and Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) star in this action thriller about a tough cop's hunt for an even tougher criminal. Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway's crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation? Pursuit releases February 18th in select theaters and on demand."

I have to ask from this trailer: did John Cusack just film all his scenes over a weekend on his porch? Real question, his scenes stick out like a sore thumb here. They don't fit with the rest of the trailer, which also has a ton going on. Are we rooting for the cop, or Hirsch? When did he become a badass? Again, why does it feel like Cusack is in a completely different film? I have so many questions that I fear will not be answered by this film. Anyway, Pursuit will be released soon into select theaters and on demand on February 18th, and I would imagine on digital services not too soon after.