Queen Of The Ring: Emily Bett Rickards Becomes Wrestling Royalty

A trailer has been released for the wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring, starring Emily Bett Rickards. It will open in theaters on March 7.

The film, directed by Ash Avildsen, hits theaters on March 7, promising a gripping historical sports story.

Queen of the Ring is adapted from Jeff Leen's book about Burke, the first millionaire female athlete.

The film is set for success, following the hype from recent wrestling-themed movies like The Iron Claw.

Queen of the Ring is a new biopic on female wrestling trailblazer Mildred Burke. It stars Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, Francesca Eastwood, Tyler Posey, Marie Avgeropoulos, Adam Demos, Kelli Berglund, Walton Goggins, and Damaris Lewis. It is based on the book"The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend" written by Jeff Leen. It is written and directed by Ash Avildsen. This professional wrestling story, which is not widely known, and from the quality of the trailer, could be a breakout this spring in theaters. It had its premiere at last year's Buffalo Film Festival.

Queen Of The Ring Synopsis

Based on the true story of Mildred Burke. In a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the country, a small-town single mother (Emily Bett Rickards) embraces the danger of the changing culture as she dominates America's most masculine sport to become the first million-dollar female athlete in history. Queen of the Ring is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Ash Avildsen, director of the films What Now and American Satan previously, plus the creator and director on the series "Paradise City" most recently. Adapted from the book "The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend" by Jeff Leen. It's produced by Ash Avildsen, Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins, and B.D. Gunnel. Here is the official poster for the film.

I am here for any film set in the wacky world of professional wrestling, especially one based on a story I am unfamiliar with. Rickards looks like she threw herself into the role, and the rest of the cast is excellent. This has a shot at making some noise at the independent box office this spring. Wrestling is so hot right now, and after the success of The Iron Claw, people might give this a look they otherwise wouldn't have.

Queen of the Ring will open in theaters on March 7.

