The Iron Claw First Look Released By A24 As Anticipation Grows

A24 has released an official first look from their awards hopeful The Iron Claw, which opens in theaters on December 22nd.

Zac Efron leads a cast portraying the tragic Von Erich wrestling family.

The film highlights the family's iconic move and their heartrending history.

Directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw is tipped to be an Oscar contender.

The Iron Claw is set up to be one of this year's big Oscar hopefuls and will touch upon the most tragic stories from the world of professional wrestling. That is no small task in that industry, but once people see the film, they will understand. It stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris, and Lily James as Pam. The film is written and directed by Sean Durkin. A24 has released an official first look at the film, which you can see below.

The Iron Claw Should Make Some Awards Noise

The Von Erich family is an American professional wrestling family. Originally from Texas, their actual surname is Adkisson, but every member who has been in the wrestling business has used the ring name "Von Erich," after the family patriarch, Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson). Jack took on the name as part of his wrestling gimmick, i.e., in-ring persona, as he initially portrayed a villainous (heel in wrestling terminology) German Nazi, hence using a German-sounding name. Their most famous move was The Iron Claw, which protected in the industry for years. When Fritz died of cancer in his Denton County home in 1997 at 68, five of his six sons predeceased him. His firstborn, Jack Jr., was accidentally shocked and drowned in a puddle at the age of 6 in 1959 outside his Niagara Falls home. In 1984, David Von Erich died in a Tokyo hotel from enteritis at the age of 25. Mike, Chris, and Kerry all committed suicide; Mike took an overdose of Placidyl near Lewisville Lake in 1987 at the age of 23, Chris shot himself in the head with a 9mm handgun in 1991 at the age of 21, and Kerry shot himself in the chest in the family yard in 1993 at the age of 33. Kevin Von Erich is the last surviving son.

This will be a great film, but a tragic one. Perfect for the holidays! The trailer was great; everyone is rooting for this to be Efron's big dramatic breakout, and White is a star about to break out huge.

The Iron Claw will be released in theaters on December 22nd.

