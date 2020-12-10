Rachel McAdams Set to Reprise Her Role for the Doctor Strange Sequel

The Disney Investor Day is set to start in a few hours, but the news has already started coming in. No one really knows for sure that Disney is going to tell us at this event or what kind of information we're going to get, but we do have some casting confirmations. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has one major problem, it's that they don't always know what to do with love interests in their movies. One that this writer always goes back to is how they have completely ignored Betty Ross despite her being a total badass. They never really figured out what to do with Jane to the point that she was missing the from the third Thor movie and is only just now getting her due. Rachel McAdams was another of those meandering love interests as Dr. Christine Palmer, but it looks like they aren't going to pretend that she doesn't exist for the sequel. According to Deadline, after months of speculation, McAdams is set to return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

McAdams isn't the only cast member, aside from star Benedict Cumberbatch, obviously, set to reprise their roles for the Doctor Strange sequel. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who play Wong and Karl Mordo, respectively, are likely but not confirmed to return for the sequel. What is confirmed is that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is going to play some sort of role and the events of the Disney+ show Wandavision will have some sort of impact on the movie. Sam Raimi is set to direct what was initially called Marvel's first horror movie, but we don't know if that's still the case after former director Scott Derrickson left due to creative differences.

Production for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to start in May 2021, and Cumberbatch is currently on the set of Spider-Man 3 for the part he's going to play in that movie. Marvel had no comment on the casting, and we'll have to see if there is any other movie news coming out of the investor day in a couple of hours. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for a May 25, 2022 release day though it could change if there are anymore COVID-19 related delays.