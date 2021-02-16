Ray Fisher Claps Back in Light of the Joss Whedon Allegations

In the latest edition of the story that will not end, we have another tweet from Ray Fisher. To catch everyone up who might have forgotten what has gone on since last June, Fisher released a vague tweet saying that he was taking back a statement he made at Comic-Con that Joss Whedon was the perfect man to take on the Justice League reshoots. That was all the information we had at the time, and over the course of the next two months, Fisher would go on to make more and more allegations about things that happened on the set of Justice League. Warner Bros. agreed to do an investigation. Then, there was some back and forth from Warner and Fisher, with the former accusing the latter of not cooperating and the latter saying that the investigation wasn't ethical. Come mid-December, and the investigation was complete, Warner promised remedial action, which seemed to be Whedon leaving The Nevers on HBO, and even Fisher seemed pleased.

Or he was pleased until later in the month when the New York Times did a piece on DC President of Films Walter Hamada. Over the course of the investigation, Fisher had moved from just leveling allegations at Whedon but also at Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, and this piece on Hamada brought Hamada into that fold as well. Fisher said he refused to work with Hamada, then said that his refusing to work with Hamada was not him publicly resigning though we're not sure how you can play a DC character in a DC movie without working with the DC President of Films, and eventually Fisher's part in The Flash was cut. Things seemed to be slowing down until various cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel also started leveling accusations against Whedon.

Things have been getting progressively darker as more and more accusations come out about Whedon, which does lend credibility to Fisher's accusations that Whedon did something on the set of Justice League. He posted on Twitter last night that "There's only one reason that I haven't been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I'm telling the truth." Fisher's accusations remain much vaguer than the statements coming from the Buffy and Angel cast members and the fact that Fisher keeps adding names to his list of grievances; this seems to be the first time he's brought up Emmerich, which, unfortunately, makes him look less credible.

This entire situation is a giant mess, and we can hope that Whedon never works again. If others at Warner Bros. did turn a blind eye to him for years, they should be held accountable for that. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, or how much all of the people Fisher is accusing actually knew is something we might not ever know. We'll continue to keep you posted on what happens as things continue to move along.