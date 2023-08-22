Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: images, key art, netflix, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Rebel Moon: High-Quality Ensemble Art And 7 HQ Images

The first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon dropped today, and with that has come ensemble art and seven high-quality images of the impressive cast.

The first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has finally dropped, much to the excitement of Snyder's fanbase. The movie is going to be released in two parts, and Netflix, in a film that other studios could learn from, has realized that releasing half a film and then having a long wait between them [looking at you, Dune and possibly Spider-Verse] probably isn't a good idea. So Part One drops in December, with Part Two set for April. Netflix has also released a high-quality version of the ensemble art and seven high-quality images that show off the impressive cast of this epic. If only Netflix could start paying its actors and writers fair wages so we could hear from this impressive cast about the experience of shooting this film. We can hope that by the time December rolls around, studios like Netflix will decide that paying people fair wages is the right move, and we can see press for this film and many others set to come out in a couple of months. For all that many will say about Snyder, one way or another, it's clear that he has a lot of passion for this project and any other project he has worked on. It'll be a shame if he has to try and carry the weight of something this massive with just himself and producer Deborah Snyder out doing the press rounds.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

