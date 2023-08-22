Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged:

The Rebel Moon Teaser Has Dropped, Part Two To Be Released In April

The first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's new science-fiction epic Rebel Moon has been released. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd.

Rebel Moon is the latest massive project from Zack Snyder in collaboration with Netflix. So far, that partnership seems to be working out for both parties involved, but this one could be the make-or-break moment for it. The project, two films titled Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: The Scar Giver, is looking like it could be big for the studio. Netflix, however, has been trying to have its own franchise moment for years now [while ignoring that The Old Guard is right there, already awesome, but what do I know], and Snyder gave them a taste of that with his Army of the Dead movies. They are trying to make the Snyder lightning strike twice [three times technically] with Rebel Moon, and people have high hopes for it. They have been teasing the teaser trailer for a while, and it was finally released today.

Well, here we are then, and if you're excited about Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire on December 22nd, then you'll be pleased to know you won't have to wait long for Rebel Moon: The Scar Giver. It is set to stream to release on Netflix on April 19th, 2024. We don't have any concrete information on the R-rated cuts that Snyder wants to do or any limited theatrical release. However, as we saw with Glass Onion, you can make the limited theatrical release work with a streaming release. Maybe we'll find out closer to the release date.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

