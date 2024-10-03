Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: red one

Red One: 8 Character Posters Show Off The Baffling Impressive Cast

Amazon has released eight character posters for the upcoming action-comedy Red One which spotlights its bafflingly impressive cast.

Article Summary Amazon unveils character posters for Red One, spotlighting its star-studded cast.

Marketing struggles as Red One competes during a busy release season.

The Wrap reveals behind-the-scenes drama linked to Dwayne Johnson.

Red One hits screens November 15th amid mixed expectations.

Red One is still a movie that is coming out next month, even if it continues to look like it won't be able to find an audience during an extremely busy release period at the box office. The marketing also isn't doing this movie any favors because none of the trailers have looked particularly good. The film features an extremely impressive cast, and Amazon has released eight character posters showing them off. We have some new looks at people who haven't made a ton of appearances in the trailers so far. They are also photoshopped to hell with poor Kiernan Shipka's face, particularly taking a serious hit.

Red One was the topic of an extensive investigation by The Wrap earlier this year about everything that happened behind the scenes, most of which was linked to star Dwayne Johnson. For a hot minute, it looked like anything Johnson touched turned to gold, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore; Johnson was reportedly still acting like it was. Between a failed power grab at Warner Bros., failing to change the hierarchy of the DC Universe with Black Adam, and Johnson eventually returning to work with Disney again, one has to wonder if anyone will remember Red One by the time December rolls around.

Red One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Dwayne Johnson) must partner with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, Bonnie Hunt, Lucy Liu, Kristofer Hivju, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. It was produced by Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Chris Morgan and will be released on November 15th.

