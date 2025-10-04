Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil: Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, And Johnno Wilson Join The Cast

Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Johnno Wilson have all reportedly joined the cast of writer and director Zach Cregger's adaptation of Resident Evil.

Article Summary Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Johnno Wilson join Zach Cregger's upcoming Resident Evil movie adaptation cast.

Filming is set to start in Prague later this month, with Austin Abrams already confirmed for a lead role.

The new Resident Evil film will feature original characters and is not a direct game adaptation.

Story keywords include a hapless courier, mysterious package, mutated creatures, and corporate conspiracy.

Writer and director Zach Cregger is coming off one hell of a summer with Weapons and is now gearing up for his first franchise film with Resident Evil. The zombie franchise has been adapted for the big screen and streaming a couple of times now. However, there always seems to be some special element missing that keeps the adaptations from being anything other than mediocre. Maybe Resident Evil is a story that needs that interactive element to work, since the actual plot is rather basic? Maybe we'll have to see what Cregger comes up with. The cast is starting to fill out as they report that filming is set to begin later this month in Prague. Austin Abrams is the one that appears to be the confirmed cast member and there were reports that Paul Walter Hauser had also joined the cast, but The Hollywood Reporter has three new names to add to the list: Zach Cherry (Severance), Kali Reis (True Detective) and Johnno Wilson (I Love That for You) have all reportedly joined the cast.

According to THR, "Cherry is said to be playing a scientist at a hospital, while Reis is an ex-military character that was originally written for a male actor. Wilson's role is not known." The plot for this new Resident Evil isn't going to be a direct adaptation, but THR does have some keywords: hapless courier, mysterious package, mutated creatures, corporate conspiracy.

How Many Resident Evil Adaptations Is Too Many Resident Evil Adaptations?

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). In January, it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger will write and direct the film for Sony. Sources are still a little vague about what this movie will be about, but according to THR, it " is decidedly on the horror track. It is also said to have elements of a wilderness survival thriller." So that's fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!