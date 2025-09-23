Posted in: Movies, Shudder | Tagged: shudder, VHS Halloween

VHS Halloween Has A New Poster Ahead Of Next Week's Release

Shudder has released one more poster for VHS Halloween, which will debut on the streamer next week on October 3.

Article Summary VHS Halloween unveils a new poster ahead of its Shudder release on October 3, just in time for spooky season.

The eighth installment features work from acclaimed horror directors like Bryan M. Ferguson and Paco Plaza.

The VHS franchise continues to champion new and up-and-coming filmmakers with unique creative control.

With a Halloween theme and strong talent, fans expect VHS Halloween to be one of the franchise's best entries.

VHS Halloween has a brand-new poster, marking the continuation of the found-footage horror franchise this October. This one has been a favorite for years and has seen a who's who of horror's elite write and direct for the series. This year's crop of filmmakers includes Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman (Grummy), Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Paco Plaza (REC), and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). "V/H/S has always been a springboard for new and up-and-coming filmmakers," actress Kate Siegel, who made her directorial debut in V/H/S/Beyond, told Variety. "It's a unique situation where you are part of a team, but you're also an individual, so you have the support of an established franchise, but their mission is to give new filmmakers creative control." This will be the eighth installment of the franchise.

VHS Halloween In Time For The Unholy Holiday

The franchise dates back to 2012. I won't lie; the first couple of VHS films are a bit of a tough watch. There is good content there, but it is marred by now problematic tones and scenes. Kudos to the producers for heading away from that kind of content and making this one of the better horror franchises of the modern era. VHS 84 and VHS 99 were enjoyable watches, but the last installment, Beyond, was a bit of a disappointment. With that talent behind the camera, none of us should be worried that it will happen again, and I think the Halloween setting should lead to one of the coolest entries yet. I wonder why it took them so long to make that a theme. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think that this franchise would last as long as it has, single-handedly keeping this section of the horror genre alive.

VHS Halloween debuts on Shudder on October 3rd, just in time for Halloween viewings.

