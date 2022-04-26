Robotech: Sony Hires Hawkeye Director Rhys Thomas For Film

Robotech has a new helmer. Sony has hired Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas for their big live action film adaptation. The film is currently in development with the script by Marcum & Holloway, with a rewrite by Gatewood & Tanaka. Harmony Gold is also involved. This is another long-gestating project, with the most recent director being attached being Andy Muschetti back in 2017. I think if I remember at one point James Cameron was also trying to get this one off the ground as well. Good for Thomas though, as he is riding high after being the primary director on the Disney+ Hawkeye series that aired late in 2021 on the streamer. Deadline had the news.

Robotech Could Be Huge…If Done Right

"Based on the popular 80s anime TV series, story of Robotech is set in a time when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island and is now using that technology to fight off an impending alien invasion. The show was adapted from three original and distinct, though visually similar, Japanese anime television series (Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross and Genesis Climber MOSPEADA) to make a series suitable for syndication. In the series, Robotechnology refers to the scientific advances discovered in an alien starship that crashed on a South Pacific island. With this technology, Earth developed robotic technologies, such as transformable mecha, to fight three successive extraterrestrial invasions."

As someone who has zero experience with Robotech, this is exciting. I am always looking for more entry points into these iconic properties that I am not familiar with, and I can think of no better way than a huge blockbuster film, right? I am sure that fans will be super excited about this one, as they don't get mad at all when people mess with their beloved property.