Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel Gains Momentum

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion could finally be getting a sequel nearly three decades after the first film's release.

Article Summary Romy and Michele's sequel is officially in development, thrilling fans of the 90s classic comedy.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are set to return, also taking on the roles of executive producers.

Directed by Tim Federle and written by the original writer, Robin Schiff, ensuring true nostalgia.

Rumored to begin filming in June in LA, fans eagerly await plot details and classic 90s fashion.

After several years of conversations and missed opportunities, there's finally been some promising progress for the potential return of Romy and Michele! In news that will delight fans of the 90s cult classic, The Hollywood Reporter has announced that a sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is officially in development.

Unsurprisingly (given their consistent enthusiasm), stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are also reportedly in final talks to reprise their iconic roles as the lovable, if slightly clueless, duo. And if things pan out this way, not only will they be gracing our screens as Romy and Michele once again, but they'll also be taking on the role of executive producers, ensuring that the sequel stays true to the spirit of the original.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel Team and Expected Production Timeline

Tim Federle, known for his work on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has been tapped to direct the film, bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved characters. And, in a move that's sure to please longtime fans, Robin Schiff, the writer of the original film, is coming back to pen the sequel. With this creative team in place, it seems like the sequel is in good hands.

While the original film wasn't a box office smash, it has since become a cult classic, beloved for its hilarious take on high school reunions, its killer 90s soundtrack, and its unforgettable fashion. Because, honestly, who could forget Romy and Michele's iconic outfits, from their matching pink and blue minidresses to their "Business Woman's Special" ensembles?

The sequel is rumored to begin production in June, with Los Angeles as a possible filming location. While plot details are still under wraps, fans are already speculating about what the future holds for Romy and Michele. Will they still be living in Los Angeles? Will they have finally achieved their dreams of success? And, most importantly, will they still be best friends?

One thing is for sure: the sequel is sure to be a nostalgic trip back to the 90s, complete with all the fashion, music, and humor that made the original film so special. Whether you were a fan of the original or are just discovering the magic of Romy and Michele for the first time, this is one sequel that you won't want to miss.

So, dust off your platform shoes, practice your best three-person dance moves, and get ready to welcome Romy and Michele back to the big screen. It's going to be totally awesome!

