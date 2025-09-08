Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: channing tatum, roofman

Roofman: Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction Story BTS Featurette

Paramount Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Roofman, which highlights how insane the real-life story this film is based on is.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for Roofman, spotlighting its wild true story.

Channing Tatum takes the lead as Jeffrey Manchester, a criminal mastermind with a complex personality.

The featurette delves into how the unbelievable real-life events inspired this stranger-than-fiction film.

Roofman made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, receiving positive early buzz from critics and audiences.

Roofman is another film that made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend, and the Festival Brain of it all is looking pretty positive. Channing Tatum is one of those actors who, once he slips into the right role, can be absolutely brilliant, but people keep typecasting him as a pretty dumb dudes and nothing else. As explained in this new behind-the-scenes featurette, the real-life person that Tatum is portraying is incredibly intelligent, even as he keeps making a bunch of terrible choices. It's also another one of those stories that seems way too buckwild to be real, but life, as it tends to be, is stranger than fiction.

Roofman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

