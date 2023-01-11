Rosemary's Baby Meets Social Media In The Trailer For Baby Ruby The first trailer for Baby Ruby from Magnet Releasing looks like Rosemary's Baby in the age of social media while exploring the surreal state of mind that is postpartum.

The concept of parenthood and what it means to be a parent has changed in the wake of social media. The family bloggers and vloggers have, whether meant to or not, set up this expectation of parenthood that no one can live up to because the so-called "real" life they are portraying is heavily edited and not real at all. So many parents are getting slapped in the face when they bring their baby home and realize they can't keep their home perfectly clean as the people on social media do, they can't keep that aesthetic-looking life, and because they aren't doing that, it's making an entire generation of parents feel like they are failing when they aren't. Baby Ruby is taking that to its logical extreme, and director and writer Bess Wohl took her own difficulties with post-partum, something that many women are ashamed even to admit is something they are dealing with out of a sense of societal shame, and put it into this movie.

"Then the baby came," Wohl said in her director's statement."Suddenly, instead of floating on a cloud of oxytocin, I felt trapped in a nightmare. The doctors called my daughter"surprisingly alert," which turned out to be code for fussy, sleepless, ravenous and insatiable. I had no idea how to soothe her; I couldn't even soothe myself. My mind felt broken. My body felt like it was no longer my own. When I haltingly tried to tell people what I was experiencing, they assured me it was all "perfectly normal" and suggested that I just needed rest. But I couldn't rest. I couldn't calm down. I felt like I was dying, and, in a way, I was. Though I could never have articulated it at the time, what I was experiencing was the death of the person I had been before I had children."

"Indeed, maternal mortality rates in the U.S. are the highest in the developed world, and this tragedy will no doubt only be exacerbated by our Supreme Court's recent elimination of the fundamental right to abortion," she continued. "I didn't know how to have a conversation big enough to encompass all of this, to fully describe everything I felt and saw and lived, and so I made a film. One of my primary goals as a storyteller has always been to take difficult, often painful subjects and translate them into something broadly accessible and engaging. For my first film, I chose terrain that was deeply personal–something I couldn't trust to anyone else—but my goal is [to] speak to a wide range of people, whether they share the experience of parenthood or not. BABY RUBY aims to be a movie that is by turns funny, mysterious, shocking, weird, emotional, and wild. Because parenthood–and, indeed, life–is all of those things."

Check out the first poster, trailer, image, and a brief summary of Baby Ruby below:

Baby Ruby: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

BABY RUBY tells the story of Jo, a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off–even though she's assured it's all perfectly normal. Is something wrong with her? Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her? As Jo fights to protect herself and her baby, she is plunged into a waking fever dream where everyone is a threat, and nothing is what it seems. At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children. Baby Ruby is written and directed by Bess Wohl and stars Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington. It will be released in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023.