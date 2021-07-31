RUMOR: Kevin Feige Unhappy With Disney's Response to Black Widow Suit

The Black Widow lawsuit has turned into the biggest news of the week. After it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney over breach of contract because of Black Widow's hybrid release, we knew things were going to get ugly. Since then, Disney clapped back with a response that was strongly worded to say it lightly. CAA and several other organizations have responded, saying that they have Johansson's back and don't support the language Disney is using against her. It turns out that there might be a bigger name at Marvel unhappy with how Disney is handling all of this. This, much like the Emma Stone rumor from yesterday, is just that, a rumor. We are in no way reporting this as absolute fact. According to former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni, who said in his newsletter, What I'm Hearing… (via IGN), Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige is reportedly very unhappy about the way that Disney has handled this entire thing.

"[Feige is] a company man, and prone to corporate showdowns or shouting matches. But I'm told he's angry and embarrassed," Belloni reports. "He lobbied Disney against the day-and-date plan for Black Widow, preferring the big screen exclusivity and not wanting to upset his talent." Furthermore, the report says that when "the sh*t hit the fan, the movie started tanking and Johansson's team threatened litigation," Feige tried to get Disney to "make this right with her."

The rumor goes on to say that while Feige is very upset about this Black Widow thing, it doesn't appear to be a dealbreaker for him, and he isn't planning on leaving Marvel anytime soon. This whole thing is likely just going to get messier until some lawyers tell everyone to stop so they can settle out of court and sign a whole pile of NDA's. This will continue to be a breaking story, and we'll continue to cover it until some sort of resolution is reached.

