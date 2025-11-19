Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther 3, ryan coogler

Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 Is His Next Film

Sinners director Ryan Coogler has confirmed that his next film will be Black Panther 3.

It's been a hot minute since we heard anything about Black Panther 3. There are a couple of Marvel movies that we know are on the way, but there haven't been any solid updates about them in a while, and Kevin Feige hasn't officially added them to the timeline just yet. Black Panther 3 is absolutely one of those movies. The first film was a massive cultural moment, but when star Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer, people wondered if Marvel was ever going to acknowledge the character again. The decision was to make Shuri the new Black Panther, and she was the star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, but that third movie is getting teased even on the press tour for completely different films. Coogler has had one hell of a year with Sinners, and while speaking to Deadline, he was asked about Black Panther 3. Coogler replied, "If it was anybody but you, I would say, 'I can neither confirm or deny. But we're working on it hard. … Yeah, it's the next movie."

Now that Coogler has confirmed that the film is the next one he's working on, perhaps it will be confirmed by Feige and company soon-ish. There are a couple of opportunities to do next year, including CinemaCon in April, SDCC in July, and D23 in August.

Black Panther 3 Has Been On The Horizon For A While

Black Panther 3 has been rumored for a long time, but the film popped up on the news cycle last November when Denzel Washington, of all people, leaked that he had a role in the movie during the press tour for Gladiator II. For a studio that hides its secrets and leans into the idea of the Marvel Snipers, the fact that this film was confirmed to exist during the Gladiator II press tour was just hysterical. The next month, we learned that longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore would be leaving the company, but he would be working on a few more projects before he left, and one of those projects would be Black Panther 3. In May, Ryan Coogler said that the wait would be "not long" for the film and that he wants to work with Washington.

Marvel hasn't been shy about wanting to continue exploring Wakanda. Both Eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart finally made their way to Disney+, and Shuri and M'Baku are both confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clearly set up more stories to come; it sounds like that will be here before we know it.

