Megan Fox is returning to a genre that includes some of her best work, and to say we're excited would be an understatement.

Fox made a name for herself in the horror genre with her film Jennifer's Body, which in many ways was a satire on desensitivity, teenage horrors, and unspeakable evil – pretty basic stuff for high school students. The film went on to become a cult classic, with her career-changing performance, the persistently witty writing, and a strong direction leaving many hopeful that the actor would return to the genre for another shot at telling original horror stories.

'Till Death Photos Reveals a Bloodied Megan Fox Fighting for Her Life
Photo Credit: Millennium Media

Now, Fox's next film, known as 'Till Death, will bring her back into the horror fold, with a premise that feels similar to the Stephen King classic Gerald's Game — though there's a more complicated twist. The official synopsis for the film reads, 'Till Death tells the story of Emma (Fox), who is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sickening revenge plot and must survive two hired killers on their way to finish the job."

The setting for the film (like Gerald's Game) will likely include a heavy character focus and a claustrophobic setting to make her experience tangible — and Fox is fully capable of delivering that level of straightforward performance without any flashy distractions or over-indulging in excess characters. The first official images for the film displays a bloodied Fox handcuffed to her husband, promising that the events leading to his death could be quite a way to kick off a film. Assuming she'll be facing off against hitmen, we could also get to see our other favorite side of the ass-kicking leading lady.

The 'Till Death screenplay is written by Jason Carvey, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2 and Aquaman) will produce in addition to Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Rob Van Norden for the well-established production company Millennium Media.

There isn't any confirmation surrounding a release date for the film as of yet, but keep up with Bleeding Cool for more on 'Till Death as it becomes available.

