'Till Death Photos Reveals a Bloodied Megan Fox Fighting for Her Life

Megan Fox is returning to a genre that includes some of her best work, and to say we're excited would be an understatement.

Fox made a name for herself in the horror genre with her film Jennifer's Body, which in many ways was a satire on desensitivity, teenage horrors, and unspeakable evil – pretty basic stuff for high school students. The film went on to become a cult classic, with her career-changing performance, the persistently witty writing, and a strong direction leaving many hopeful that the actor would return to the genre for another shot at telling original horror stories.

Now, Fox's next film, known as 'Till Death, will bring her back into the horror fold, with a premise that feels similar to the Stephen King classic Gerald's Game — though there's a more complicated twist. The official synopsis for the film reads, 'Till Death tells the story of Emma (Fox), who is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sickening revenge plot and must survive two hired killers on their way to finish the job."

The setting for the film (like Gerald's Game) will likely include a heavy character focus and a claustrophobic setting to make her experience tangible — and Fox is fully capable of delivering that level of straightforward performance without any flashy distractions or over-indulging in excess characters. The first official images for the film displays a bloodied Fox handcuffed to her husband, promising that the events leading to his death could be quite a way to kick off a film. Assuming she'll be facing off against hitmen, we could also get to see our other favorite side of the ass-kicking leading lady.

The 'Till Death screenplay is written by Jason Carvey, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2 and Aquaman) will produce in addition to Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Rob Van Norden for the well-established production company Millennium Media.

There isn't any confirmation surrounding a release date for the film as of yet, but keep up with Bleeding Cool for more on 'Till Death as it becomes available.