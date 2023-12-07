Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, marvel, Marvel Studios, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Would Like Everyone To Stop Leaking Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds would appreciate it if everyone would stop sharing Deadpool 3 leaks, but he does offer alternatives.

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds tackles Deadpool 3 leaks by posting playful fake images.

Reynolds emphasizes the magic of movie surprises, affected by unauthorized leaks.

Deadpool 3 garners buzz with an ensemble cast and anticipation for a July 2024 release.

Film faces high expectations as the sole MCU release of 2024 post-box office lags.

Over the weekend, someone got even more photos from the Deadpool 3 set and leaked that another character from the X-Men movies would be making a return. Many outlets decided to run the images like they have been running photos from this movie from nearly day one. There were leaks just before the production got shut down due to the strike. We have not been sharing those leaks here at Bleeding Cool because leaks and set photos are generally terrible and can give you a bad impression of what the movie will be, the same way incomplete footage will. Star Ryan Reynolds is more aware of that than anyone considering the origins of Deadpool, a film that only exists because someone leaked test footage. However, that doesn't mean Reynolds wants you to keep sharing those set photos. Yesterday, he posted to social media saying how the leaks were bumming him out because they were ruining the surprise that comes from seeing a movie in theaters:

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new 'Deadpool' film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket. I love making this movie."

Today, Reynolds decided the best way to combat the leaks in various hashtags on social media would be to post his own "leaks" with a bunch of fake and photoshopped images from Deadpool 3 and encourage fans to share those images to try and bury the actual set leaks that are out there.

Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in. But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, "Deadpool Leaks" because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Deadpool 3 Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 24, 2024, will be.

