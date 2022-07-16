Scream 6 Casts Samara Weaving, Toni Revolori As Production Continues

Scream 6 has added two more to its ever-growing cast. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will be running from Ghostface in the sixth installment of the franchise. Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) are back from the last film, and joining them is the returning Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, and newcomers to the franchise Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. The entire creative team from this year's Scream film will be back for Scream 6, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett back to direct, and it will be produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Neve Campbell Will Not Be Back For Scream 6

This casting news has been coming in after earlier this year when we discovered that Neve Campbell would not be returning to the franchise after a pay dispute. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," said Campbell through her agent.

The new film will at least be partially set in New York as well, moving out of the Woodsboro area we all know and love from previous films. Scream 6 will release in theaters on March 31st, 2023.