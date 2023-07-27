Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x, tobin bell

SAW X Gets a New Poster That's Definitely Not a Sight for Sore Eyes

The horrors that the returning Jigsaw has in store for us when SAW X hits remain to be seen, but the new poster offers us a clue.

SAW X is due out on September 29th, and the new poster for the film has been released – and it's an eyeful. Well, actually, two eyefuls. A trailer seems imminent as well; my guess is sometime this weekend or early next week to play with The Meg 2 when it opens next Friday. This is the big one, as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, is back, once again played by Tobin Bell. Joining him are Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). You can see the poster below. It's pretty gnarly.

SAW X Should Be "Eyeing" an October Opening

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

It feels weird that this film is not opening around Halloween, but we have Blumhouse to thank for that since they staked claim to that two weeks with The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy's a long time ago. Still, I think I am down for this one. I have always enjoyed Bell in this role, and if that poster is any indication, we are in for some sick traps. Just give us the trailer already, SAW X opens in about a month and a half, and we haven't seen anything yet. Is that a bad sign? Hmm…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!