Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world, scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly In Talks To Join New Jurassic World Film

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to star in the new Jurassic World film for Universal. Gareth Edwards is currently set to direct.

A new Jurassic World film is in the works and it's reportedly set to start shooting this summer. However, there was a bit of back and forth about who would direct the film with David Leitch initially emerging as the frontrunner, but now it appears that the job has gone to Gareth Edwards. Since the film is set to shoot this summer, there was a good chance that this movie is a lot further along than anyone realizes and a new casting report does appear to confirm that. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join the new Jurassic World movie and the talks have been going on for a while. We should expect the full case to drop before the summer hits and production starts since it is hard to hide these things once the movie starts shooting.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. However, there aren't any other details at the moment and a July 2, 2025 release date

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!