The New Jurassic World Will Reportedly Shoot In The UK This Summer

The new Jurassic World film will reportedly head into production in the UK this summer. The movie currently has no confirmed director and a July 2025 release date.

We got word that a new Jurassic World film is in the works and will arrive in theaters sooner rather than later. While the movie does have a writer attached, it currently doesn't have a confirmed director. The last we heard, Gareth Edwards was in talks to direct the film, but we haven't heard anything else since. What we do know is that the film will be shot this year in the United Kingdom. According to Deadline, the film will be specifically shot at Sky Studios Elstree sometime this summer.

That does make sense, considering this studio is trying to make a summer 2025 release date happen. However, unless the ink is dry on a contract and someone isn't saying something, that isn't a ton of time for a director to head into pre-production. A Jurassic World film isn't exactly one you can walk into without much planning, so let's hope this is one of those cases where things are moving along nicely behind the scenes, and no one is saying anything. Nothing good comes from rushing pre-production on movies this big and with this much pressure on them.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. However, there aren't any other details at the moment and a July 2, 2025 release date.

